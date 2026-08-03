Carlos Alcaraz Jumps Alexander Zverev in New ATP Rankings

Carlos Alcaraz has not played a match since April due to a right wrist injury, while Alexander Zverev is enjoying the best season of his career. Zverev finally caught Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings after a finals run at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. However, that did not last long.

Zverev has not played since his Wimbledon final loss to Jannik Sinner, and was only able to remain the ATP World No. 2 for less than a month. So, how did Alcaraz catch Zverev without either player competing? It is due to a scheduling quirk.

By this time last year, Zverev was already into the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto. While the German is set to kick off his Canadian campaign as the top seed tomorrow, the schedule resulted in him dropping 360 ranking points before this year's tournament began.

Alcaraz Surpasses Zverev in ATP Rankings

Alexander Zverev at his pre-tournament press conference on August 2. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the ATP Singles Rankings, Alcaraz holds a slight edge over Zverev (8,160 to 8,120). As for the Race to Turn rankings, Zverev still holds a massive lead over Alcaraz (6,550 to 3,650). This should change again soon as Zverev competes in Canada while Alcaraz continues to prepare for his return to action.

Currently, Zverev is the World No. 3 with a singles record of 44-11 with one title (the French Open). After a first-round bye, he will face either Lorenzo Sonego or Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the National Bank Open.

Meanwhile, the tennis world is still awaiting Alcaraz's return to action. He is targeting a return at the 2026 Cincinnati Open. The Spanish superstar must defend 1,000 ranking points at the Master-level event after defeating Jannik Sinner in last year's final.

Other Top 10 Changes

Taylor Fritz at the 2026 DC Open. | IMAGO / VCG

While the rest of the top five in the ATP Rankings held steady, the bottom five of the top ten shifted quite a bit. Daniil Medvedev rose one spot to No. 6, Alex de Minaur fell one spot to No. 7, Flavio Cobolli rose one spot to No. 8, Taylor Fritz rose one spot to No. 9, and Ben Shelton fell two spots to No. 10.

With the North American hard court season in full swing and the 2026 U.S. Open rapidly approaching, fans can expect more ranking shakeups as players race to Turin.

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