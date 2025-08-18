Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open After Sinner Retires With Illness
The highly anticipated showdown between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final ended on a somber note. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a walkover after the ATP World No. 1 retired with an illness in the first set.
Alcaraz jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set when Sinner eventually decided he could not go on any longer. Both players had battled heat in Cincinnati for two weeks, with the final inexplicably being scheduled for a Monday afternoon.
Even worse for Sinner, the US Open starts later this week. Both players will be at a disadvantage entering the final Grand Slam of the season, especially Sinner. In addition to the illness, Sinner is dealing with a lingering elbow injury.
"Usually I start with the opponent, but today I have to start with you guys (the crowd)," Sinner said from center court. "I'm super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn't feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse."
Sinner continued, "I tried to come out and make it at least a small match, but I couldn't handle more. I'm very, very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I'm very, very sorry."
"I'm pretty sure that from these situations you're going to come back better, even stronger than you always do. That's what true champions do," Alcaraz said in his post-match victory speech from center court.
Alcaraz improved to 9-5 against Sinner in head-to-head matches in their career. The Spanish superstar has now won 17 consecutive matches in ATP Masters 1000 events. He adds Cincinnati to his titles this season in Monte Carlo and Rome.
Sinner will maintain the top spot in the ATP Rankings, and the second-ranked Alcaraz will distance himself from the third-ranked Alexander Zverev. The draw for the US Open will be announced on the afternoon of Thursday, August 21.
