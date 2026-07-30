Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz's 2026 US Open Nike Kits Leak Online

There has been no shortage of exciting moments in men's tennis this year, but the sport has not felt the same without Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner constantly meeting in the finals of almost every tournament they play.

Luckily, Alcaraz is back on the practice court (with a new hairstyle) and appears ready to return for the North American hard court swing. Of course, the stretch concludes with the final Grand Slam of the year.

Earlier today, fans got their first look at the Nike kits Sinner and Alcaraz will wear at the 2026 U.S. Open. Of course, Nike faces stiff competition against the adidas New York Collection. But Nike is off to a solid start with Sinner and Alcaraz. Below is a detailed look at their outfits for the big stage.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner’s US Open kit 🗽🦊 pic.twitter.com/O9rsdFJfT3 — janniksin archive (@sinnervideos) July 30, 2026

Sinner's Nike kit for day matches appears to be an off-white polo with maroon detailing. While Sinner's outfit has an undeniable retro aesthetic, it does not feature the classic NikeCourt branding associated with the brand's tennis catalog.

Instead, it features the Nike Swoosh across the polo and shorts. When taking into account Alcaraz's outfit and the theme across multiple sports, it looks like Nike is leaning into Y2K-era fashion for inspiration in New York this year. Sinner's Nike kit is not out yet, but it usually hits Tennis Express and Tennis Warehouse first.

Carlos Alcaraz

The USO night kit🗽 pic.twitter.com/YYBJPt98ml — Carlos Alcaraz Daily (@alcarazdaily) July 30, 2026

As always, Alcaraz's kits are less formal and buttoned up than Sinner's kits. While we are unsure if it is Alcaraz's day or night kit, he is pictured wearing a mesh basketball-inspired tank top and shorts. The ensemble is purple and orange with white detailing.

Like Sinner's kit, there is no retro NikeCourt branding on Alcaraz's apparel. Instead, the Swoosh takes center stage. Sadly, Alcaraz's Nike kit is not out yet. But fans can keep an eye on Tennis Express and Tennis Warehouse for when it first drops.

Another finals rematch between Sinner and Alcaraz is far from guaranteed. Alcaraz has not played a match since April, and Sinner struggles in the heat. Either way, fans can expect both players to look sharp in the Big Apple.

The main draw for the 2026 U.S. Open runs from August 30 through September 13. As always, matches will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.