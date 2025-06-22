Carlos Alcaraz Wins Queen's Club Title; Eyes Wimbledon Three-Peat
Carlos Alcaraz was nearly perfect throughout his run in London this week. Alcaraz dropped just two sets as he blew through the field, including an impressive win against Jiri Lehecka in Sunday's Queen's Club Championships final.
Alcaraz defeated Lehecka in three sets: 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2. The Spanish superstar tallied 18 aces and two double faults. He landed 65% of his first serves, winning points on 87% and 78% of his first and second serves, respectively.
Lehecka said after the match, "Tough for me to find some words now. Of course, I'm super happy today I had the chance to fight for the title. Well done to Carlos and your team for doing a great job, as always. I gave everything I had. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. It's always great to be back in Queens."
"I came without expectations at all. Just to play good tennis, trying to be as ready as possible for the grass. I have to say thank you to my team for the whole week," Alcaraz said during his post-match victory speech.
The lopsided match was just the latest reminder of how good Alcaraz is on clay and grass. After winning Roland two weeks ago, Alcaraz seamlessly transitioned to grass and made history in the process.
Alcaraz has now won four grass court titles, tying Rafa Nadal's career total. However, the 22-year-old now eyes Wimbledon, which starts on June 30.
Alcaraz has won Wimbledon the past two years and aims for a historic three-peat. Alcaraz is currently ATP World No. 2 with a record of 42-5 with five singles titles. He leads the ATP in titles and victories this season.
