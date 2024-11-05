Coco Gauff Beats Iga Swiatek in Straight Sets at WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are far from strangers. Swiatek had won 11 of their 12 matches before Tuesday's WTA Finals match. However, it quickly became clear that today's match would be more competitive.
Gauff took a commanding lead early in the match and battled through a hotly-contested second set. In the end, no decider was needed. Gauff defeated Swiatek in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4.
Similar to her first match of the WTA Finals against Barbora Krejcikova, Swiatek needed the first set to warm up. With her back against the wall in the second set, Swiatek tied the set 4-4 before eventually dropping the final two games.
When asked how it felt to beat Swiatek for a second time, Gauff said, "It feels great. I knew going into it despite our head-to-head, I had a lot of confidence. I felt like I was playing great tennis. Even when I was playing a bit sloppy, the games I lost were still going to deuce. They gave me confidence. I knew if I could stay solid, I'd have the chance to close out the match."
Gauff was also asked which part of her game she was most proud of. She answered candidly, "From the ground and return of serve. The first set, I had like three straight games in a row with break points. I didn't let it discourage me. I knew I'd get it eventually. Even in the last game, I missed two forehand returns in the net, and I told myself, 'It's okay, I'll get the next one' and I did."
While it was only Swiatek's second match since September, that should not take away from Gauff's victory today. The 20-year-old knocked off a five-time Grand Slam champion in the WTA Finals. That accomplishment plus winning 11 of her last 12 matches is a strong sign of momentum toward the end of the year.
With today's win, Gauff advances into the semifinals, where she will face Krejcikova on Thursday, November 7. Swiatek will face Jessica Pegula on the same day. Meanwhile, Swiatek's loss guarantees Aryna Sabalenka the WTA World No. 1 spot for 2024.
Both Swiatek and Gauff shook up their coaching staff this fall and are ending the year on a strong note. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.