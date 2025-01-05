Coco Gauff Beats Iga Swiatek & Wins United Cup MVP
Coco Gauff had roughly one month off after winning the 2024 WTA Finals. The 20-year-old has not missed a beat in 2025. Earlier today, Gauff defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek to help win the United Cup for Team USA.
Gauff defeated Swiatek in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4. From there, Taylor Fritz beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4) to clinch the title. The international tournament allows players to represent their country and accumulate rankings points while preparing for the Australian Open.
Swiatek still owns a commanding 11-3 lead over Gauff in their head-to-head matchups. However, Gauff has won two straight against her rival. Both players shook up their coaching staff last fall, and Gauff is already seeing clear results.
Gauff was named the United Cup MVP and handled the victory with a poise that belies her youthfulness. She congratulated Team Poland and wished them luck at the upcoming Australian Open.
Gauff added, "This is my first United cup. I had so much fun. This is exactly what I wanted... just to have fun on the court. There was a lot of pressure, but you made it incredibly fun. I appreciate you guys, and I'll keep digging for you the rest of the year."
Swiatek thanked her team and fans before congratulating Team USA. She joked, "Second time you’re winning against us. Hopefully, the last. We'll do our best. You guys are amazing athletes."
This is Team USA's second United Cup title after winning the inaugural 2022 edition. Poland has now reached the final twice, losing both times.
Neither Gauff nor Swiatek are scheduled to compete in the Adelaide International, so this is their final warmup before the Australian Open. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.