Naomi Osaka Retires in Auckland Final, Australian Open in Doubt
Naomi Osaka started 2025 strong by playing some of her best tennis in years. In fact, she blew through the first few rounds of the Auckland Open to reach her first finals in almost three years.
Sadly, injuries once again sidelined Osaka. Osaka won the first set against Clara Tauson before having to retire in the second set. She jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the opening set before eventually winning it 6-4.
After the first set, Osaka called a medical timeout and said she would not return after consulting with her trainer. The four-time Grand Slam champion wiped away tears and shook hands with her opponent and the umpire.
After composing herself, Osaka handled the heartbreaking loss with class. "I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me to such a beautiful city and I had a lot of fun playing here and I’m really sorry about how it ended," said Osaka.
She concluded, "I hope you did enjoy the tennis that we did play and I’m just really grateful to be here."
Right now, details about Osaka's abdominal injury remain scarce. However, she did deal with a back and abdominal injury last fall, which forced her to retire from her match against Coco Gauff in the China Open on October 1, 2024.
The timing could not be worse as Osaka is preparing for the 2025 Australian Open, which begins on January 12. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.