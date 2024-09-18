Tennis Superstars Arrive in Berlin For Laver Cup
This season's four Grand Slams are in the rearview mirror, but there is still plenty of exciting tennis to be played. The 2024 Laver Cup is taking place from September 20-22 in Berlin, Germany.
This week, some of the world's most famous retired and current tennis players have converged on Berlin to prepare for the annual tournament.
The competition is between six top European players and six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. Each team is led by a team captain, who is a tennis legend.
Team Europe's captain is Bjorn Borg. His roster includes Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, and Stefanos Tisitsipas.
Team World's captain is John McEnroe. His roster includes Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Alejandro Tabilo, Francisco Cerundolo, and Thanasi Kokkinakis.
The hard court tournament is known for its black surface, dramatic lighting, and star-studded attendees. So far, tennis fans have already spotted legends like Roger Federer and Rod Laver. Additionally, the participants have already begun practicing on the courts in Berlin.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.