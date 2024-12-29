Coco Gauff Dominates Leylah Fernandez in United Cup
The last time the tennis world saw Coco Gauff on the court, she was holding up the WTA Finals trophy with confetti flying through the air. The 20-year-old did not miss a beat in her month away from competition.
Gauff returned to the court with a vengeance on Sunday at the 2025 United Cup. Representing the United States, Gauff defeated Leylah Fernandez of Canada in straight sets: 6-3, 6-2. The match took just one hour and 36 minutes to complete.
It was Team USA's first match in Group A of the mixed singles tournament. Taylor Fritz is currently playing Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the second singles match. Fritz can secure the victory for Team USA if he holds on against Auger-Aliassime.
Gauff was extremely sharp in her first-ever meeting with Fernandez. She was unbroken on the night, losing only four points behind her first serve (27-31) and saving both break points she faced.
"Leylah played a great match," Gauff said on court after the match. "I knew going in it was going to be a tough match. Super happy with how I played and happy to get a point on the board for my team."
The United Cup serves as an opportunity for men's and women's players to represent their country, tally rankings points, and prepare themselves for the 2025 Australian Open in January. Today's battle between Gauff and Fernandez in Perth will pay dividends next month in Melbourne.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.