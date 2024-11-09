Coco Gauff Outlasts Qinwen Zheng to Win WTA Finals
Saturday's WTA Finals match between three-seed Coco Gauff and seven-seed Qinwen Zheng featured two of the youngest finalists in tournament history. Despite being an unexpected matchup, it delivered thrilling tennis.
For the first time since 2018, the finals match at the WTA Finals went to three sets. In the end, Gauff defeated Zheng in a thrilling three-set match: 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2). The 20-year-old is the youngest WTA Finals champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova in 2004.
Zheng took the first set in anything but easy fashion, with it lasting 56 minutes. Gauff had five break opportunities but failed to capitalize. Zheng tallied 22 unforced errors to Gauff's 17 in the lengthy first set.
The second set told a much different story, with Gauff limiting her unforced errors and converting all three of her break point opportunities. Meanwhile, Zheng's serve was not as strong in the 50-minute set.
The third set was even more competitive than the first two; Gauff and Zheng battled to six games a piece. However, Gauff controlled the tie-break to end her rollercoaster season on a high note.
Zheng showed good sportsmanship after the match. She said, "I want to say thanks to everyone who came tonight. It was a long week. Thanks to all the staff. Thanks to my team because you guys try to keep me healthy.
Gauff thanked her family, coaching staff, and "the man above." Additionally, she reciprocated the kind words to Zheng.
"I want to congratulate Qinwen on an incredible match and tournament. You had a stellar season. Winning the gold medal and reaching so many finals. Hopefully we can play many more finals together. Congrats to your team too. You guys are very nice. It’s fun competition."
I’ve been through a lot of matches this year, but I'm still on court fighting. Thanks to you. I wouldn’t be here without you. Congrats to the champion. It’s your first title here. I wish you have a great future."
Zheng did not win the WTA Finals, but she finished her breakout season in very respectable fashion. Even better, she has continued to be a trailblazer for Chinese women's tennis players.
Gauff did not win a Grand Slam this season, but she might have gained more by not winning. Following a coaching change after the US Open, Gauff's game dramatically improved, and she showed resiliency that belies her age.
Gauff beat the WTA World No. 1 and No. 2 en route to today's championship. Now we begin our countdown to the Australian Open in January 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.