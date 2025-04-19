Coco Gauff's Serve Struggles Continue Against Jasmine Paolini
Coco Gauff is still looking to regain her form on the court. Gauff ended last season and started this year on a high note. However, her past few months have been plagued by inconsistent play.
On Saturday, she took on a formidable opponent, Jasmine Paolini, in the quarterfinal of the Stuttgart Open (the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix).
Paolini defeated Gauff in straight sets: 6-4, 6-3. Paolini is the WTA World No. 6 and is especially strong on clay courts. However, it was the way Gauff lost that was frustrating.
Gauff let a 4-2 lead in the first set slip away. The second set was highly competitive, with five consecutive set breaks.
Eventually, Gauff lost a pivotal break point, and Paolini rattled off three straight games to clinch the victory.
The former US Open champion struggled with her serve at times and was unable to capitalize on the biggest moments of the match. Paolini hit 100% on first serves, while Gauff hit 94%.
Paolini won 41 service points and seven service games to Gauff's 25 service points and four service games.
"I think I played aggressively, and I was so consistent, not too many mistakes," said Paolini.
"I think I did a great match at the end. When I step on court, like hitting the ball strong, it’s what makes me enjoy playing tennis, you know. I like to kind of hit the ball so hard. So that made me feel joy.
Gauff will hit her second stop of clay court season next week at the Madrid Open. She is currently the No. 4 with a record of 14-6.
Meanwhile, Paolini will face the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal tomorrow. She improved to 15-6 after today's win.
