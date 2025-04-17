Carlos Alcaraz Says Rafael Nadal's French Open Record is 'Impossible' to Catch

A duo on a mission! Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz star in the doubles tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium 🤩

-

Un double en mission !

Rafael Nadal et Carlos Alcaraz à l'affiche du tournoi de double au stade Roland-Garros 🤩



📸 Paris2024 / @flo_pernet#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6H5tSEuy1F