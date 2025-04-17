Carlos Alcaraz Says Rafael Nadal's French Open Record is 'Impossible' to Catch
Carlos Alcaraz just picked up another clay court title with his victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Alcaraz now has six ATP Masters 1000 titles to match his four Grand Slams.
Two of Alcaraz's Major titles have come at the French Open. Just two years ago, the Spanish superstar believed he could one day catch Rafael Nadal's record of 14 titles at Roland Garros.
However, that is no longer the case. The 21-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Marca, where he admitted that Nadal's clay court dominance could not be matched.
Joan Solsona of Marca asked, "Two years ago, you didn't want to give up the possibility of winning 14 titles at Roland Garros. Do you see that as impossible now?"
Alcaraz replied, "Yes. What Rafa has done on clay is the greatest thing in sport. Not only in tennis. Winning 14 Roland Garros, 11 times in Monte Carlo, eight in a row, that's outrageous; only people who are not from this world are capable of doing it."
It was an astonishing admission from Alcaraz who has repeatedly shattered expectations throughout his young career.
However, the ATP World No. 2 has recently adopted a more laid-back approach this Spring following his loss at the Miami Open in March. Alcaraz has said he no longer focused on his ATP ranking and wants to have fun on the court.
Alcarazis is currently competing in the Barcelona Open and will have Laslo Djere in the Round of 16 later today.
Alcaraz is 21-4 on the season with two titles and is rounding into the form as he prepares to defend his title at the French Open later next month.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Daniil Medvedev's Lacoste outfit for the 2025 French Open is available online.
Emma Raducanu lost a $3 million sponsor after "demanding too much money."
Nike's planned outfit for Rafael Nadal's 2025 clay court season has surfaced online.
[Interview] Ben Shelton talks supplements, 2025 goals, and Space Jam doubles partner.
Carlos Alcaraz wins the Monte-Carlo Masters to extend his clay court dominance.