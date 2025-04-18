Jannik Sinner Ramps Up for Return with Jack Draper Practice
ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has served most of his three-month ban and is just weeks away from his official return date of May 5.
Even better, Sinner has begun ramping up his practices. Over the past few days, fans and media alike have shared videos of Sinner practicing with No. 6 Jack Draper in France.
The two players have had training sessions on the clay courts at Beaulieu's Tennis Club in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.
While most player's legs look already looked by the start of clay court season, Sinner has used his time away from the game to recharge after a long grind on the ATP tour.
He looks noticeably refreshed on the practice court. The 23-year-old is seen sliding around on the clay surface before hitting smooth backhands and explosive forehands.
After working out with Draper, Sinner shared a picture of the two friends and competitors on his Instagram story. The caption read, "Back on court [tennis ball emoji] thanks @jackdraper [praying hands emoji]."
Draper just suffered an early exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters and made the quick 11km trip southwest to Beaulieu-sur-Mer. The top-ranked British tennis is expected to compete in next week's Madrid Open.
Meanwhile, Sinner is just over two weeks away from his official return date. The Italian superstar will make his triumphant return at the Italian Open on May 7.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Will Iga Swiatek fall to 0-6 against Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart?
Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he can no longer catch Rafael Nadal's French Open record.
Daniil Medvedev's Lacoste outfit for the 2025 French Open is available online.
Emma Raducanu lost a $3 million sponsor after "demanding too much money."
Nike's planned outfit for Rafael Nadal's 2025 clay court season has surfaced online.