Daniil Medvedev's 2025 French Open Lacoste Outfit Revealed
Clay court season is here, and the world's best tennis players are using the spring to prepare for the second Grand Slam of the year. Later next month, players will compete at the 2025 French Open.
Of course, clay courts and Parisian culture require players to dress their best. As fans eagerly await to see what players will wear at Roland Garros, one major outfit has already appeared online.
ATP World No. 9 Daniil Medvedev's on-court kit has appeared on the Lacoste website in select markets. Check out the official photo below.
Tennis fans are notoriously picky about player's fashion on court. However, there is no denying that Lacoste and Medvedev nailed it with this year's design.
Medvedev will wear the "Men's Roland Garros Medvedev On Court Mesh Tennis Polo Pale Green and Malva." Additionally, he will wear matching Navy Blue Unlined Tennis Shorts.
The shorts are not yet available online, but the shirt is available in select markets at Lacoste and on Tennis Express in North America for $155 in adult sizes.
The shirt sports a vibrant color gradient with a hem, bringing an eye-catching design and matching the logo on the right chest. The Medvedev logo appears at the waist. It is an official part of the Lacoste x Roland-Garros collection.
The slim-fitting profile minimizes drag, allowing for swift movements with the flexible Ultra Dry technology fabrics, so you can chase down the winning point.
