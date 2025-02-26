Daniil Medvedev breaks down Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's serve
Daniil Medvedev slumped through the end of 2024 and the start of 2025 on the court. The 29-year-old was quick to anger and racked up multiple fines for his outbursts during matches.
However, Medvedev has played better as of late and had more fun during competition. On Wednesday, Medvedev defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the Round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Mpetshi Perricard enjoyed a historic rise last year to win the 2024 ATP Most Improved Player of the Year award. The Frenchman's powerful serve regularly clocks 230 km/h.
Surprisingly, Mpetshi Perricard only hit three aces while tallying six double faults. Meanwhile, Medvedev hit six aces and one double fault. Mpetshi Perricard was 66% on his first serve to Medvedev's 50% on his first serve.
After defeating Mpetshi Perricard in straight sets, Medvedev explained his mindset when facing his powerful opponent.
"In a way, it's much tougher to return a serve that's 230 than 190. But in a way, when it's 190 you have small time to think, 'What do I do?' Here, you don't have time, so it's pure reflexes," said Medvedev.
"Sometimes it makes life easier because you don't think much. If you don't return it, you're not even disappointed. If there were some second serves and I missed it, I was disappointed. You just try to do your best. I managed pretty well today."
Medvedev is definitely at his best when he is not in his own head and overthinking. Today was a perfect example of his veteran savviness when he is locked in and focused.
Medvedev is currently the ATP World No. 6 with a record of 6-4. His next match is against Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 27.
