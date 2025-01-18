Serve On SI

New Betting Odds for Australian Open after 3 Rounds

Sportsbooks have provided updated odds for the 2025 Australian Open.

Pat Benson

Coco Gauff of USA celebrates before winning her round 2 match against Jodie Burrage of Great Britain during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Coco Gauff of USA celebrates before winning her round 2 match against Jodie Burrage of Great Britain during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 15, 2025. / IMAGO / AAP

The 2025 Australian Open is in full swing, and there has already been an abundance of exciting storylines. The prevailing theme has been dominance among the sport's top-ranked players.

Young and old, challenging and established players are competing for an allusive Grand Slam title in Melbourne, Australia. So, who will win the men's and women's singles titles?

It is impossible to know, but sportsbooks have updated their odds for the players with the best chances of winning in Melbourne. Below is a list of the ten men's and women's players with the best chances of winning the 2025 Australian Open, according to FanDuel.

Men's Odds

Jannik Sinner practices for the 2025 Australian Open.
Jannik Sinner practices for the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. / IMAGO / Newscom World

1. Jannik Sinner (-105)
2. Carlos Alcaraz (+270)
3. Novak Djokovic (+750)
4. Alexander Zverev (+750)
5. Alex de Minaur (+3,000)

6. Ben Shelton (+5,500)
7. Holger Rune (+7,000)
8. Tommy Paul (+8,000)
9. Jiri Lehecka (+8,500)
10. Jack Draper, Gael Monfils, Learner Tien (+10,000)

Women's Odds

Aryna Sabalenka waves to the crowd after her match.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrated after her first round win at the 2025 Australian Open. / IMAGO / AAP

1. Aryna Sabalenka (+180)
2. Iga Swiatek (+220)
3. Coco Gauff (+390)
4. Elena Rybakina (+1,100)
5. Madison Keys (+1,800)

6. Mirra Andreeva (+3,000)
7. Elina Svitolina (+5,500)
8. Paula Badosa (+5,500)
9. Emma Navarro (+8,500)
10. Veronika Kudermetova, Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic (+10,000)

The 2025 Australian Open runs from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.

