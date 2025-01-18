New Betting Odds for Australian Open after 3 Rounds
The 2025 Australian Open is in full swing, and there has already been an abundance of exciting storylines. The prevailing theme has been dominance among the sport's top-ranked players.
Young and old, challenging and established players are competing for an allusive Grand Slam title in Melbourne, Australia. So, who will win the men's and women's singles titles?
It is impossible to know, but sportsbooks have updated their odds for the players with the best chances of winning in Melbourne. Below is a list of the ten men's and women's players with the best chances of winning the 2025 Australian Open, according to FanDuel.
Men's Odds
1. Jannik Sinner (-105)
2. Carlos Alcaraz (+270)
3. Novak Djokovic (+750)
4. Alexander Zverev (+750)
5. Alex de Minaur (+3,000)
6. Ben Shelton (+5,500)
7. Holger Rune (+7,000)
8. Tommy Paul (+8,000)
9. Jiri Lehecka (+8,500)
10. Jack Draper, Gael Monfils, Learner Tien (+10,000)
Women's Odds
1. Aryna Sabalenka (+180)
2. Iga Swiatek (+220)
3. Coco Gauff (+390)
4. Elena Rybakina (+1,100)
5. Madison Keys (+1,800)
6. Mirra Andreeva (+3,000)
7. Elina Svitolina (+5,500)
8. Paula Badosa (+5,500)
9. Emma Navarro (+8,500)
10. Veronika Kudermetova, Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic (+10,000)
The 2025 Australian Open runs from January 12-26. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.