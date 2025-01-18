Gael Monfils Upsets Taylor Fritz in 3rd Round of Australian Open
It is the start of a new year, but Gael Monfils is turning back the clock. The 38-year-old won the title at the Auckland Open last week before embarking on his campaign at the Australian Open.
While Monfils' run has been to follow, not many people expected an upset over Taylor Fritz in the third round at Melbourne. However, Monfils soundly defeated Fritz in four sets: 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Monfils secured the victory with a 134 MPH ace. He immediately hit a celebratory dance, much to the delight of the many French tennis fans in attendance at Margaret Court Arena.
Monfils hit 24 aces to Fritz's 12 aces. Additionally, the Frenchman was 2/6 on break points to the American's 1/4.
Monfils explained his process after the upset victory, "Every day is different. We work hard. I try to be very disciplined with the recovery. I am a strong believer [in] myself. Strong belief I can do some damage."
Monfils continued, "With a little luck, here we are in the second week of the Australian Open." The veteran tennis player has never been past the quarterfinals in Melbourne.
Fritz has dealt with foot problems in the past and required treatment from his trainer for his right foot during the match. The 4th seed became the highest-seeded men's player to exit the tournament.
Funny enough, Monfils' wife, Elina Svitolina, defeated 4th-seed Jasmine Paolini in the women's bracket. Monfils will face 22-year-old Ben Shelton in the fourth round on January 19.
