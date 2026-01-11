Daniil Medvedev Talks Smack After Brisbane International Title

There was no shortage of tennis highlights for tennis fans to wake up to on Sunday morning. One of the most memorable moments came from Daniil Medvedev's win over Brandon Nakashima in the Brisbane International final.

Medvedev defeated Nakashima in straight sets: 6-2, 7-6(1). It was more than just another ATP 250 title for Medvedev; it was his 22nd career title. All of which have come in different cities.

Dear @atptour…..can you please add more cities? I am running out….😂😉 — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) January 11, 2026

Medvedev took a victory lap on social media by playfully trolling the ATP Tour, "Dear @atptour …..can you please add more cities? I am running out….😂😉." The official ATP Tour X account replied, "We'll see what we can do 😂."

All jokes aside, this was an incredible accomplishment for a future Hall of Famer. Best of all, it took place on his daughter's birthday. Medvedev opened up on the importance of the match in his on-court speech after the milestone victory.

We'll see what we can do 😂 https://t.co/X7Ym40m9Br — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 11, 2026

"I want to dedicate this to my family," said Medvedev.

"They couldn't make it to Australia, it is a bit too far, guys, about 23 hours from where I live, and with two young kids, it is not easy. I decided to play this tournament, and we thought we would be coming all together, but we stuck to the decision, and my daughter had a birthday when I was here, so I dedicate it to her first birthday. This [trophy] is a bit too heavy for her, though."

Medvedev is coming off two pretty rough years on the tour. He has let his frustration with everything from the chair umpires to photographers to nets to tennis balls show in eruptive displays of anger.

Now, Medvedev is off to a strong start in 2026. Hopefully, it results in a happier year for the veteran.

According to the ATP Tour, Medvedev is the third active player to win 20 tour-level hard-court trophies, joining Novak Djokovic (72) and Jannik Sinner (21).

DANIIL MEDVEDEV wins his 22nd ATP Title in Brisbane



Continues his remarkable statistic of 22 different titles in 22 different cities



20th Hard Court Title

10th ATP 250 Title



Joins the likes of Goran Ivanisevic and Juan Martin Del Porto who won 22 titles and each won one major! pic.twitter.com/Vo46nP3UVo — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) January 11, 2026

