Iga Swiatek Gives Coco Gauff Frosty Handshake After Loss

The United Cup has delivered plenty of thrilling tennis for the week of the new season. One of the highlights came last night when Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek in straight sets: 6-4, 6-2.

Gauff's victory evened the semifinal showdown between the United States and Poland. After Taylor Fritz's loss and Gauff's win, a mixed-doubles match will determine who will face Switzerland in Sunday's final.

But of course, this would not be tennis without some extra drama sprinkled on top of the match. We have our first frosty handshake of 2026, courtesy of a disappointed Swiatek. Check out the social media video posted by TennisTV below.

COCO. CAN. DO 💥



The moment @CocoGauff defeted Iga Swiatek to stake Team 🇺🇸 to a 1-0 lead over 🇵🇱 #UnitedCup

On a scale of 1-10, this half-hearted handshake lands evenly at a 5. It was not disrespectful, and there was no ill will or trash talk. However, it was pretty unenthusiastic, closer to a Qinwen Zheng-caliber handshake.

As noted on Tennis Reddit, Swiatek now has a 3-8 record against top-five players since her 2024 French Open title. Four of the losses have been straight-set defeats at the hands of Gauff. So, Swiatek's frustration has to be with her struggles against the American star. Yet, she still has an 11-5 record against Gauff in head-to-head matches.

Coco Gauff keeps Team USA's hopes alive after earning her FOURTH consecutive win over Iga Swiatek 🤯



United States vs. Poland will be decided in the mixed doubles 🔥 #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/lFUbuHJ3lu — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 10, 2026

"I didn't the let the opportunities that I had on the first two times I had match points get away from me," said Gauff in her on-court interview. "She played well. Maybe there was one error on the backhand, but after that, she played the better tennis, but I knew that how I was playing the whole match, I would get it done."

Currently, Swiatek is the WTA World No. 2 and Gauff is the World No. 4. Earlier this week, American Amanda Anisimova jumped over Gauff in the WTA Rankings to take a slight lead as World No. 3.

Coco Gauff lost her first 14 sets vs. Swiatek, but she is turning the h2h around and won the last 8.

With the 2026 Australian Open quickly approaching, there is a good chance we see Swiatek and Gauff meet later in the first Grand Slam of the year.

