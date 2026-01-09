Sinner and Alcaraz Discuss Forming Epic Doubles Team

There is nothing scarier for players on the ATP Tour than seeing Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz on the other side of the court. But what if you saw both of them on the same side, working together to beat you?

Currently, Sinner and Alcaraz are in Seoul preparing for a highly publicized (and highly paid) exhibition match. The two leaders of men's tennis participated in a lengthy, lighthearted press conference on Friday. They discussed a range of topics, including teaming up as doubles partners.

A reporter asked whether they had ever considered forming a doubles pair and, if so, how they would decide who would play on the forehand and backhand sides.

Sinner & Alcaraz want to play doubles together once



Carlos: "At least once would be fun. I think I'd play forehand & he'd play backhand”



Jannik: "I agree on that. We've never talked about this. It would be fun at least one time" ❤️



"I think there is no doubts about who's playing the who's playing backhand and who is playing the forehand," Alcaraz said with a laugh.

"But I'm not sure if we ever talked about it. If we did, it was once or twice we thought about it. But being such single players and playing so many matches in tournament after tournament in a row. So it's really difficult to play doubles sometimes. But probably from here, from Seoul, we will leave as a double partners once, at least once, would be fine. So, I think I'm playing forehand, and he's playing backhand if my partner could agree."

Sinner jumped in, "I agree on that for sure. Yeah. So I think, me backhand, you forehand, but you know we have never talked about this. I think it would be fun at least one time to share the court in different ways, you know, on the same side."

"And of course you know the schedule and we are so focused on on singles that it's very difficult because if you go deep in singles and then you also have to play doubles you don't have the right recovery but for one tournament, I think great to do it and we're gonna talk about it maybe this year a certain time where we feel like or next year why not? So it's going to be a surprise," concluded SInner.

Sinner and Alcaraz are in the early stages of a generational-defining rivalry. The Big Three era is over, and the New Two is here to stay. So far, Alcaraz has six Grand Slam titles, and Sinner has four Grand Slam titles.

Last year was even closer with the two players battling down to the very end of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Sinner won the year-end tournament, finishing the year as World No. 2 with a record of 58-6 and six singles titles (including two Grand Slams). Alcaraz finished the year as the World No. 1 with a record of 71-9 with eight singles titles (including two Grand Slam titles).

