Djokovic Beats Nadal in Last Meeting at Six Kings Slam
A long and historic rivalry that spanned almost two decades reached its conclusion on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the Third Place Match at the Six Kings Slam: 6-2, 7-6.
Djokovic looked sharp in the first set, while Nadal was struggling to land some of his most powerful shots. The second set was far more competitive, with Nadal pushing it to a tiebreak. For a brief moment, it felt like the good old days of the rivalry.
Eventually, the 22-time Grand Slam champion netted his return to end the match. Despite coming up short, Nadal gave fans plenty to cheer about with some of his patented moves and fiery celebrations electrifying the capacity crowd.
After the match, Djokovic said, "The rivalry has been incredible. It's been very intense. I hope we will have a chance to sit on the beach somewhere and have a drink reflecting on life and talking about something else."
Djokovic lavished Nadal with praise for his historic career before ending his remarks with one final request, "Don't leave tennis, man. Stay a little more. Stay with us."
Nadal was honored with a video tribute and a golden racquet before he addressed the fans. After thanking the crowd and tournament organizers, Nadal turned his focus to Djokovic. "I want to say a few words for Novak and his team. Thank you. For everything. What you said today and all the moments we shared on court."
Nadal continued, "It's been an amazing rivalry. In a personal way, you helped me go over my limits during almost 15 years. Without that, I wouldn’t be the player I am today. Congratulations for all the titles and amazing career to you and your team. I wish you all the best of luck for the future."
When asked what he would miss most, Nadal said, "I'm going to miss almost everything. It's been a dream come true to be able to play for almost 20 years. Having the chance to play in the best places in the world. It’s something I watched on tv as a kid. At the end I realized my dream to become a pro tennis player and be a successful one."
After reiterating his gratitude, Nadal provided a optimistic message for the future of the sport, "We have a great tour and a lot of great people running the sport. I feel very fortunate. I want to thank everyone."
Of course, the Six Kings Slam is an exhibition tournament and does not count in the ATP record books. But it did provide tennis fans with one final glimpse of a rivalry they may never see again.
Djokovic and Nadal have faced each other 60 times, with Djokovic winning 31 of the matches (not counting today). The two contemporaries had met in all four Grand Slam finals, with Nadal holding a narrow 5-4 lead in major finals.
Before today, the last time they met, Djokovic defeated Nadal in the 2024 Paris Olympics on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Today's friendly match was more ceremonial than competitive, but it was a fitting end to the "Big Three" era.
Nadal's career is not quite over, as he plans to retire after the Davis Cup. Meanwhile, Djokovic continues to focus on Grand Slams and ignore the ATP rankings at this point in his career.
Immediately following today's thrilling conclusion of the Nadal-Djokovic rivalry is a battle between the future faces of the sport. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face off in the finals of the Six Kings Slam.
