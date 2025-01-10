Emma Raducanu "Badly Bitten" By Bugs Before Australian Open
Since winning her first and only Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open, injuries have plagued Emma Raducanu. Over the past few years, the promising player has battled back from many injuries ranging from small to potentially catastrophic.
After playing almost a full season in 2024 and hiring a renowned physical trainer, the expectations are high for Raducanu in 2025. However, she pulled out of the ASB Classic earlier this month due to a "back niggle" and has now sustained a fluky injury just before the start of the Australian Open.
Speaking at her pre-tournament press conference in Melbourne, Raducanu revealed that she had been bitten by bugs but declined the antiseptic spray she was offered because she feared taking a banned substance.
The World No.60 explained the story, "I got really badly bitten by I don't know what, like ants, mosquitoes, something. I'm allergic, I guess. They flared up and swelled up really a lot."
Raducanu concluded, "Someone was giving me this antiseptic spray, natural, to try to ease the bites. I didn't want to take it. I didn't want to spray it. I was just left there with my swollen ankle and hand. I was like, 'I'm just going to tough it out because I don't want to risk it.'"
The question was about Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's doping scandals, but as always, Raducanu can be surprisingly candid when speaking with the press.
Despite the insect bites, Raducanu is ready to go for the first Grand Slam of the new season. She faces World No. 27 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Sunday, January 12. Raducanu has not yet played a match this season.
The Australian Open starts on Sunday, January 12.