Emma Raducanu Pulls Out Of Auckland Due to Back Injury
It is a new season, but the same problems plague Emma Raducanu. On Monday evening, Raducanu announced that she had withdrawn from the ASB Classic due to a back injury.
"Tried my best to be ready," said Raducanu. "I love Auckland and the fans here, but unfortunately, I picked up a back niggle and won't be ready in time."
The sixth seed was scheduled to play Robin Montgomery in the first round of the ASB Classic on Tuesday. Additionally, she had a forgiving draw, leading to predictions that she could win the WTA 250 tournament.
Instead of competing in Auckland (or Adelaide next week), Raducanu will fly to Melbourne to prepare for the 2025 Australian Open. The first Grand Slam tournament begins on January 12.
Fans had hoped Raducanu's injury problems were behind her. She missed almost all of the 2023 season while rehabilitating from multiple surgeries (wrists and ankle) and missed significant time in the 2024 season due to various injuries (mostly her foot in the Asia Swing).
However, Raducanu returned for the final week of the season, winning all three of her matches at the Billie Jean King Cup. Even better, she hired legendary fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura during the off-season as part of a new approach.
It is not even January yet, so it is too early to panic about Raducanu. Hopefully, she will be healthy for the Australian Open next month. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.