Emma Raducanu Defeats Maria Sakkari in DC Open Quarterfinal
Confidence is key for every athlete, but tennis players must play numerous matches to find their rhythm on the court. After fighting an uphill battle for over a year, Emma Raducanu is finally enjoying the wind at her back.
Of course, any breeze would have been greatly appreciated during Raducanu's sweltering quarterfinal match against Maria Sakkari in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open.
Sakkari was celebrating her 30th birthday, while Raducanu was riding high from a big win over Naomi Osaka yesterday.
After winning the first set, Raducanu rattled off five straight games to win the second set against Sakkari and punch her ticket to the semifinal: 6-4, 7-5.
Raducanu's service games were not as sharp today compared to yesterday. Yet, she still tallied seven aces and six double faults. She won points on 74% of his first serves and 42% of her second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Sakkari hit five aces and five double faults. The Greek star won points on 66% of first serves and 42% of second serves.
Raducanu was 5/13 in break point opportunities, while Sakkari was 3/8. The hard-fought match lasted two hours and ten minutes under the bright sun in D.C.
When asked about her growing confidence, Raducanu said, "Yeah, I think it's been building since Miami. I've been doing a lot of good work, and I think little by little, as you get a few results, you build some confidence, it helps.
"But also, the amount of work I'm doing behind the scenes, just to have that in the locker and banked, you know, you've done it, it takes a little pressure off the results."
Raducanu concluded, "Yeah, I'm really pleased today. Maria played an incredible match, and I think these conditions really suit her with the jumpiness and liveliness of her game. So, I'm just very happy to have toughed it out."
Raducanu improves to 21-14 and will face the winner of fourth-seeded Clara Tauson and Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinal tomorrow, July 26. The DC Open runs through July 27, 2025.
