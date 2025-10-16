Emma Raducanu Ends 2025 Season: Here are the Highlights and Lowlights
Top-ranked British tennis star Emma Raducanu has shut down her 2025 season. On Thursday morning, Raducanu officially withdrew from WTA events in Tokyo and Hong Kong after battling illness for the past two weeks.
Raducanu has made no secret since August that her goal is to position herself as best as possible for the Australian Open in January. Accordingly, she will continue working with coach Francisco Roig next season.
Before we look ahead to Raducanu's 2026 campaign, it is important to reflect on the great strides she made in 2025. That included overcoming scary situations, coaching changes, and health issues.
Raducanu started the year as the World No. 58 and rose all the way to No. 29. She finished with a record of 28-21. Below are the best and worst moments from her season.
January - March
After pulling out of the ASB Classic due to a back injury that would follow her throughout the season, Raducanu went on a nice run at the Australian Open. She upset Ekaterina Alexandrova and then Amanda Anisimova before the first of a few beatdowns at the hands of Iga Swiatek.
Following Melbourne, Raducanu's coach, Nick Cavaday, stepped down due to health issues. Raducanu lost a hard-fought first-round match in the Singapore Open before a dreadful Middle East Swing, punctuated by a fan showing "fixated behavior" at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Raducanu's struggles continued as she suffered an early exit at Indian Wells, which would be the catalyst for a coaching shakeup in the middle of the Sunshine Double.
March - May
On the eve of the Miami Open, Raducanu dumped her coach after a failed two-week trial. In search of the eighth full-time head coach in her young career, Raducanu added Tom Welsh to an interim position.
The coaching changeup proved wise as she immediately went on a quarterfinal run in Miami, defeating Anisimova and Emma Navarro. Raducanu began working with Mark Petchey in an unofficial coaching role, which yielded positive results.
Despite nagging back issues, Raducanu enjoyed a strong clay court season, advancing to the Round of 16 in the Italian Open. However, Swiatek easily ended Raducanu's run in the second round of Roland Garros.
June - July
In June, Cavaday returned to Raducanu's coaching staff and she thrived on grass throughout the summer. She surpassed Katie Boulter as the top-ranked British player, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club championships.
Even better, she pushed Aryna Sabalenka in their third-round match at Wimbledon. Sabalenka narrowly won each of the first two sets, but Raducanu considered it one of the best matches of 2025.
July - October
Raducanu's 2025 campaign hit a high point during the North American hard-court swing. She made it to the semifinal of the DC Open, which included wins over Naomi Osaka, Marta Kostyuk, and Maria Sakkari.
Anisimova got revenge in Montreal, and Raducanu officially hired Roig as her full-time head coach after the tournament. In Cincinnati, Raducanu once again pushed Sabalenka to the brink in a three-hour match: 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5).
Elena Rybakina blunted Raducanu's U.S. Open run in the third round with a decisive victory. After the match, the 22-year-old's confidence was as high as ever.
Raducanu's Asian Swing was a wash, going 2-4 and suffering from illnesses and injuries. She officially shut down her season today and will continue her climb back to the top of the sport in 2026.
