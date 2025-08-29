Emma Raducanu Admits Top Players Target Her After US Open Loss
On Friday afternoon, ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina dismantled Emma Raducanu in the third round of the 2025 US Open. Rybakina beat Raducanu in straight sets: 6-1, 6-2.
It was a clinical performance from Rybakina, who dropped just three games in the tidy match. While it was a rough showing for Raducanu, she was very complimentary of her opponent. Plus, her growing confidence is undeterred by the loss.
After discussing the specifics of the match, Raducanu looked at the big picture and offered an honest admission of how other players focus on her.
Raducanu explained in her post-match press conference, "I've lost to Iga [Swiatek] twice, Aryna [Sabalenka], and Elena. So, it's tough. But at the same time, that's where I'm at with my ranking. I can play top opponents in the first, second, or third round.
So I've got to do my best in the next few months until Australia [Open] to keep working to try to close the gap. I think depending on the day, depending on how we match up, I think I'm getting better overall. I think I'm improving for sure in the last few months. So, I just need to keep consistent and put this one behind."
When asked if she had a target on her back, Raducanu said, "Yeah, big time. I think when the very top play against me, they have a point to prove that they're at the top, and they're there for a reason. I think every time I've played one, they've kind of shown that.
So, I think at the same time, while I'm improving, doing better, gaining maybe some more respect around, I think the top are definitely just raise their game. But I'll take that as a compliment that they've decided to really lock in against me (laughs). But at the same time, it does show I have a lot more work to do."
Rybakina improves to 44-16 and will face the winner of Marketa Vondrousova and Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round on Sunday, August 31. Meanwhile, Raducanu falls to 26-18 on the year and will continue working with her new coach.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Coco Gauff explained why she was crying during her match at the US Open.
Iga Swiatek's second-round press conference got weird in a hurry.
Daniil Medvedev fined for US Open meltdown.
Lululemon shows its wild side with bold red kits at the US Open.
Naomi Osaka details her "really elaborate" Nike kit at 2025 US Open.