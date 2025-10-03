Emma Raducanu Says She Had One of the Best Tennis Matches of 2025
On Thursday, the Tennis Channel posted a fun YouTube video where players ranked the five best matches of 2025. Unfortunately, because of the way it was edited, fans cannot get a clear idea of each player's complete rankings.
However, the video did shed light on what moments stuck out to some of the most popular players. There was a consensus among most players on the top players, but Emma Raducanu had an answer that no one else shared.
Raducanu named her third-round loss at Wimbledon to Aryna Sabalenka as one of the five best matches of 2025. She discusses the match at the the 6:03 match in the video. Her full quote and a brief refresher of the match are below.
Raducanu defended her reasoning for the Wimbledon loss being one of the top-five matches of 2025 by saying, "For the atmosphere, I think, and the viewing numbers were insane. So I think that could potentially be on the board."
While almost no players, media, or fans share her opinion, it was a thrilling match. The energy in Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club was electric during their July 4th showdown.
Raducanu pushed Sabalenka to the brink in each set, wowing fans across the globe. There was even a collective gasp when the British star hit the grass court hard, landing on the tennis ball in her pocket. Ultimately, Sabalenka won the match in straight sets, but it was not easy: 7-6(6) 6-4.
Like every other elite athlete, Raducanu's self-confidence is borderline delusional at times. Like after Elena Rybakina dismantled her in the US Open, Raducanu said top players targeted her and locked in for their matches.
Since Wimbledon, Raducanu is 10-6 with plenty of ups and downs. She had a gutsy rematch against Aryna Sabalenka, where she came up short in the Cincinnati Masters. On the other hand, she has blown multiple match points against Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pegula in important matches.
Currently, Raducanu is the WTA World No. 32 with a record of 27-19. Her next tournament will be the Wuhan Open next week. Throughout the second half of the season, the 22-year-old has been consistent in saying her goal is to improve her standing for the 2026 Australian Open in January.
