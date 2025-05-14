Emma Raducanu Retains Mark Petchey as Coach through Wimbledon
Clay court season is still far from over, but Emma Raducanu is already making plans for the upcoming grass court season. The one-time Grand Slam champion is sticking with what is working this Spring.
Interim coach Mark Petchey is expected to remain on Raducanu's coaching staff through Wimbledon. Simon Briggs of The Telegraph was the first to report this scoop.
After yesterday's shocking news that Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray announced an early end of their coaching partnership, many tennis fans speculated that Murray could join Raducanu's coaching staff.
However, that is now almost entirely unlikely, given the new commitment between Raducanu and Petchey. Since adding Petchey to her coaching staff in a temporary role before the Miami Open, Raducanu has seen instant positive results.
The instability within Raducanu's camp hit a crescendo after her first-round exit at Indian Wells. She parted ways with Vladimir Platenik after an unsuccessful two-week trial on the eve of the Miami Open.
Raducanu is 8-3 since Miami, improving her overall record to 11-9 on the season. The 22-year-old has found consistency with her serve and, more importantly, a close-knit circle that she trusts on and off the court.
Raducanu's only tournament title on the WTA level was the 2021 US Open; since then, the British tennis star has dealt with a revolving door of coaches and injury woes. Raducanu is currently on the eighth coach of her professional career.
However, Raducanu seems to have finally landed on the right fit with her camp and is in her best physical condition in many years.
Petchey, Jane O'Donoghue, Colin Beecher, and full-time fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura round out Raducanu's coaching corner.
After losing to Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the Italian Open, Raducanu quickly added the WTA 500 Strasbourg to her schedule ahead of Roland Garros.
After the second Grand Slam of the season concludes on the clay courts in Paris, Raducanu will begin her grass-court campaign in June.
