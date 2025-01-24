Why Andy Murray Should Be Emma Raducanu's Next Coach
Entering 2025, two British tennis stars garnered plenty of attention. Emma Raducanu came back at the end of the last season and flashed promise once again. Meanwhile, Andy Murray retired from playing only to take a highly publicized coaching gig with Novak Djokovic.
While neither party achieved ultimate success at the 2025 Australian Open, they both had strong showings. Raducanu advanced to the third round before suffering a lopsided defeat to Iga Swiatek.
Murray worked well as Djokovic's coach. By all accounts, there was no drama, and the two 37-year-olds worked well together. Murray proved himself capable of coaching one of the strongest personalities in the sport.
With the Australian Open in the rearview mirror, both Raducanu and Murry face an uncertain future. Earlier today, Raducanu's coach, Nick Cavaday, announced that he was stepping down from his position due to his health issues.
Cavaday said in a statement, "I am very happy to have been able to work with Emma over the last 14 months. At this moment in time, it's important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritize getting back to full health, which is hard to do with the extensive calendar."
Cavaday was the sixth coach in the 22-year-old's professional career. Besides injury problems, instability has been one of the biggest problems plaguing Raducanu since her 2021 US Open title.
Enter, Murray. Earlier today, Djokovic retired in his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev. After the match, Djokovic and Murray both were noncommittal about their future as coach and player.
In an older interview with the Tennis Channel, Murray named Raducanu as one of four players he would like to coach (joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Jack Draper).
Raducanu and Murray have a history. The two compatriots were supposed to be mixed doubles partners for Murray's final match at Wimbledon. Unfortunately, Raducanu pulled out due to a wrist injury and drew considerable backlash. Including from Andy's mother, Judy.
However, Raducanu and Murray have made it clear that the Wimbledon situation was just bad luck, and there are no hard feelings between the two British tennis icons.
This past off-season, Raducanu hired legendary fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura and could round-out her team by hiring another well-respected figure in the sport.
At 37 years old, Murray has the knowledge and wisdom to help Raducanu navigate the treacherous field of tennis. They may not have been doubles partners, but a coach-player relationship could be even more beneficial both parties.
