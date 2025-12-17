5 Players Who Should Hire Carlos Alcaraz's Ex-Coach

On Wednesday morning, tennis fans awoke to the shocking news of a split between Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz won all six of his Grand Slam titles during Ferrero's seven-year coaching tenure.

Both parties penned an incredibly nice statement for each other, but reading between the lines, it was clear that Ferrero wanted to continue coaching Alcaraz. That feeling was not reciprocated by Alcaraz.

The timing was strange with the start of the 2026 season quickly approaching, but Ferrero instantly became one of the most sought-after coaches in the sport. Below are five players who would immediately benefit from adding him to their staff.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev Sr. has served as one of his son's coach. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Zverev and Ferrero already worked together in the past. Making matters more complicated, Ferrero offered some pretty harsh critiques of the German star over the past few years.

Yet, Ferrero was there for Zverev's early rise in the sport. Since then, Zverev has fallen short of his primary goal of winning a Grand Slam. Perhaps some tough brutal honesty and a new voice is what the 28-year-old needs at this point in his career.

Zverev is coming off one of his worst years, which left him questioning his confidence and openly discussing his mental health issues. Yet he still finished the year as the ATP World No. 3, with a record of 57-25 and one title. Maybe Ferrero can finally get Zverev over the hump.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos and Apostolos Tsitsipas have worked together in a coaching partnership. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Stefanos Tsitsipas is another member of the lost generation who is coming off a dreadful year. Tsitsipas struggled with injuries and multiple coaching changes in 2025.

At 27 years old, Tsitsipas still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and his talent is greater than his current ranking. The Greek star finished as the World No. 34 with a record of 22-18 and one title. Like Zverev, Tsitsipas might benefit from finding a coach outside his family tree.

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe fired multiple coaches in 2025. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

Outside of a good run on clay, Frances Tiafoe had a disappointing season in 2025. The American star is well aware of his struggles and the important juncture of his career. Similar to his contemporaries Zverev and Tsitsipas, it is now or never for Tiafoe.

That is why Tiafoe cleaned house, firing multiple members of his staff. Earlier this month, Tiafoe still had not hired replacement coaches. The 27-year-old has to be making calls to Ferrero now.

Tiafoe finished the year as the World No. 30 with a record of 26-23 and zero titles. A climb back to the top ten starts with Tiafoe finding a coach that has been at the top of the sport.

Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez and Jorge Fernandez. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It is easy to forget that Leylah Fernandez is just 23 years old. Fernandez's 2021 US Open finals run feels like a distant memory, and she has only advanced to a Slam quarterfinal once since that incredible run.

Yet, Fernandez still has her whole career ahead of her, and she finished 2025 on an upward trajectory. The Canadian star won the DC Open and the Japan Open, finishing as the WTA World No. 22 with a record of 34-25 and two titles.

Recent evidence suggests that Fernandez and her father, Jorge Fernandez, are figuring out as she enters the prime of her career. But Ferrero may be the missing piece to the puzzle.

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu cycled through coaches in 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Not another coaching change for Emma Raducanu. The top-ranked British star has cycled through coaches since her 2021 US Open title, churning through several interim coaches last season before landing on Francisco Riog.

It is a small sample size, but Raducanu went 5-6 last season after bringing on Riog and eventually sweltered under the heat of the Asian Swing (like many ATP and WTA players). After climbing up to World No. 29 with a record of 28-22, Raducanu is well-positioned for a strong 2026 campaign.

She has proven capable of challenging top players like Aryna Sabalenka, while also getting embarrassed by others like Iga Swiatek. The 23-year-old has spoken about raising the floor of her game. One more coaching change might help Raducanu secure her elusive second career title.

