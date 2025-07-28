Emma Raducanu Jumps 13 Spots in Latest WTA Rankings
On Saturday, Anna Kalinskaya defeated Emma Raducanu in the semifinals of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Despite missing out on a shot against Leylah Fernandez in the final, Raducanu enjoyed a strong start to the North American hard court swing.
Raducanu picked up three wins in Washington, D.C, to improve to 21-15. Thanks to her strong showing at the DC Open, Raducanu jumped 13 spots to World No. 33 in today's new WTA Rankings.
Raducanu advanced past 11 players, including Magda Linette, Dayana Yastremska, Peyton Stearns, Olga Danilovic, and Katie Boulter. This is Raducanu's highest ranking since 2022.
Raducanu's career high was No. 10 in July 2022. Since then, the top-ranked British star has worked to overcome injuries and a revolving door of coaches to reach her top form.
However, Raducanu will not have any time to enjoy her new spot in the WTA Rankings. Raducanu faces Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of the WTA 1000 Montreal today. The players faced each other just once before at the 2024 Auckland, which Raducanu won.
