Naomi Osaka Parts Ways With Coach Patrick Mouratoglou
For the second time in less than a year, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is looking for a new coach. After ten months of working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou, their partnership has come to an end.
At 3:00 p.m. EST, both Osaka and Mouratoglou issued joint statements announcing the end of the coaching partnership.
Osaka posted a picture to her Instagram story with the message, "Merci Patrick (heart emoji) it was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around (praying hands emoji)."
Meanwhile, Mouratoglou posted several pictures of the two together with his statement serving as the caption to the Instagram post.
"Nothing lasts forever. What counts is what a collaboration has brought to each other and what lasts after. After 10 months of collaboration, we have decided to part ways professionally," wrote Mouratoglou.
"I am grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together. I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best @naomiosaka," concluded his statement.
Currently, Osaka is the WTA World No. 51 with a record of 20-10. She has not won any titles this year, except for a WTA 125 Challenger tournament, while she has been working to find her form on clay.
Yet, she ended up losing in the first round of Roland Garros and expressing disappointment in herself for letting down her coach.
Ultimately, Osaka's inability to find consistency is what doomed her coaching partnership with Mouratoglou. Last September, Osaka fired Wim Fissette after four years of working together. Fissette now coaches Iga Swiatek.
Earlier this week, Osaka lost to Emma Raducanu in the second round of the DC Open. She is scheduled to play in the WTA 1000 Montreal tomorrow against Ariana Arseneault.
