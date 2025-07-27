ASICS Unveils New York Collection for North American Swing
As the North American hardcourt swing kicks off in Washington, D.C. this week, ASICS launches its New York Collection in a blend of brilliant colors and bold new styles.
The collection's performance-driven design features bold colors, such as neon pink and dark blue, in simple silhouettes that pay homage to the electric atmosphere of the U.S. Open.
Brand ambassadors Belinda Bencic and Jasmine Paolini front the women's collection while Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Mussetti star in the men's campaign.
Bencic wears the match dress ($95) in bright rose, a classic sleeveless tennis dress with a ruffled drop skirt. The skirt layers pink ruffles over white with white piping along the bodice for a subtler design. The dress uses ACTIBREEZE, a knit material, for increased breathability, while a mesh back improves airflow to keep players cool.
Paolini pairs the match ACTIBREEZE tank ($75) with the match skirt ($80) for a two-piece on-court set. The match skirt features traditional tennis designs, like white piping and side ruffles, in a performance-enhanced take on the a-line tennis skort. The tank is a mixture of mesh fabric and ACTIBREEZE in a jacquard pattern with pink piping.
Both women's sets come with matching GEL-RESOLUTION X tennis shoes ($160) redesigned in the collection's colors.
The bright rose and cream color way pairs with Paolini's two-piece set as an all-pink show with white and purple detailing. Bencic's all-white shoes feature a pink-to-purple ombre effect with pink detailing.
Mussetti wears the collection's match ACTIBREEZE polo-shirt ($85) in cream with match 7in shorts ($75) in brown stone. It's a simple yet timeless kit, re-designing the tennis polo with a subtle jacquard pattern and mesh back.
Musetti's GEL-RESOLUTION X tennis shoes are styled similarly to Bencic's, although blue details on the sole blend together on the all-white shoe.
De Minaur's kit features a secondary color from the collection: bright blue. The match ACTIBREEZE short sleeve top ($75) is made in three distinct panels with oversized sleeves and ACTIMOTION technology to increase the player's movement.
De Minaur's kit pairs with match 7in shorts in brown stone as well as the GEL-RESOLUTION X shoe in blue with white detailing.
The collection is an amalgam of mix-and-match tops and bottoms, creating several combinations that stand out against North American hard courts. Simple short sleeves and flowing polos star in the men's campaign, while timeless tanks and crafted tennis skirts highlight the women's collection.
Visors, wristbands, and performance caps, alongside other tennis accessories like crew socks branded with the ASICS logo, are also present throughout the collection. Bencic and Paolini are expected to debut their kits at the Toronto Open this week.
Meanwhile, Mussetti fell to Cameron Norrie in the round of 32 at the DC Open, and de Minaur will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the DC Open finals later this afternoon.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis Style News
Interview: Taylor Fritz brings beach-inspired tennis collaboration to DC Open.
Interview: Frances Tiafoe breaks down his DC Open lululemon kit.
Naomi Osaka unveils her Nike Tennis shoes for hard court season.
Nike posts three words after Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon title.
Shop the Nike outfits worn by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025.