Emma Raducanu: "No One Wants to Pull My Name in the Draw"
Emma Raducanu is back on the court for the first since suffering a foot injury during the Korea Open in September. Even better, Raducanu is playing at a high level. She has helped get Great Britain to the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup.
Videos of Raducanu unleashing a powerful serve and moving with incredible agility have gone viral among tennis fans. It looks like the 22-year-old has her confidence back, and she recently gave an interview that removed all doubt about her self-belief.
Speaking with tennis reporter Reem Abulleil, Raducanu gave multiple quotes that her opponents will use as bulletin board material.
Raducanu said, "My assessment is, I think sometimes I need reminding. I'm top 60 in the world and I have played less than 15 events, which is pretty unheard of, in a way." She was not finished talking her talk.
"I have to pat myself on the back for that. I know I'm a dangerous player. I know no one wants to pull my name in the draw. I take pride in that, and I'm looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year," said Raducanu.
The former US Open champion missed almost all of 2023 after undergoing multiple surgeries. She returned strong in 2024 but missed most of the hard court season after suffering a fluke abdominal injury that was undisclosed for months.
Raducanu is not afraid of telling everyone that she is an exceptional player when healthy. After advancing to the fourth round of Wimbledon, Raducanu reminded a reporter she had defeated two top-ten players (Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari) in the past two weeks.
Raducanu is currently the WTA World No. 58 with a singles record of 20-13. She will be back in action for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup on Tuesday. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.