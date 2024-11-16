Paula Badosa Debuts Unreleased Nike Tennis Shoes at BJK Cup
The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup finals are underway in Málaga, Spain, and there has been no shortage of exciting storylines for tennis fans. So far, the best match has been a 2.5-hour marathon between Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa.
While Swiatek stole the match on Badosa's birthday, it did not take away from the Spanish tennis star's impressive performance. However, the high level of competition might have overshadowed an important development for the tennis shoe industry.
During her lengthy match against Swiatek, Badosa debuted an unreleased Nike tennis shoe. Some fans and media outlets are speculating that it is the Nike Zoom Vapor Pro 3. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the performance model.
Nike has not yet officially announced the launch of the Zoom Vapor Pro 3. So, that means no official release dates, tech specs, or pricing. However, the tennis shoes are expected to be released in 2025.
Badosa's unreleased Nike tennis shoes sported a white upper, Navy Swoosh logos, and a gum outsole. Lastly, the Nike Tennis logo appears on the tongues. While the shoes are not out yet, athletes and fans can check out the current selection of tennis gear on the Nike website.
The previous installment of Nike's flagship tennis shoe line did not disappoint. The NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 features a low-to-the-ground design and springy Zoom Air cushioning that helps you break from baseline to baseline. It launched with a retail price of $130 and is marked down in most styles.
Badosa is currently the WTA World No. 12 with a record of 37-18 with one singles title this year. More importantly for this story, she is the third-highest-ranked Nike women's tennis player (behind Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng).
Spain might be out of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, but there is the Davis Cup next week. Taking place in Málaga as well, fans will get to see Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal (both Nike athletes) represent Spain in the international competition.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.