Emma Raducanu picks up statement win over Maria Sakkari
The WTA season just finished its first Masters 1000 tournament of the year in Doha, and now it is off to its second Masters-level event in Dubai (called the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships).
After advancing to the third round of the Australian Open, Emma Raducanu dropped four straight matches and appeared to be in free fall. However, Raducanu picked up a statement victory on Saturday.
Raducanu defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets: 6-4, 6-2. It was a strong showing from the 21-year-old, who punctuated her win with her third ace of the 89-minute contest. She immediately lit up with a smile as the match ended.
Raducanu was 5/7 on breakpoints compared to Sakkari's 2/4. Additionally, Raducanu served at a higher level, scoring on 62% of first serves and 56% of second serves to Sakkari's 52% and 23%, respectively.
"I just tried to stay really focused on the point in front of me," said Raducanu. "There were some momentum shifts throughout the match, and when I got broken twice early in the sets, I just regrouped really well, and I managed to break back [immediately] both times."
Raducanu has now won all three of her matches against Sakkari without losing a set. "I think in a way we play quite similar; she's really athletic," Raducanu said when asked about her head-to-head record with the 29-year-old.
The British tennis star was noticeably relieved after snapping her losing streak. "I was really pleased with how I fought and competed against Maria, she's a top player, been as high as three in the world. I'm just really proud of my performance."
Raducanu will face Karolina Muchova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, February 18. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
WTA players are taking extreme measures to avoid failed drug tests.
Carlos Alcaraz gives his opinion on Jannik Sinner's 3-month ban.
Watch Jannik Sinner leave the practice court after receiving 3-month ban.
Iga Swiatek smashes her racquet after losing in Doha.
Andy Murray will remain on Novak Djokovic's coaching staff through 2025 Wimbledon.