Emma Raducanu Taking a Break to Re-Evaluate After Miami Open
On a drama-filled night in South Florida, Jessica Pegula defeated Emma Raducanu in a three-set match during their quarterfinal showdown at the Miami Open: 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2.
The 2-hour, 25-minute marathon was made more challenging by humid conditions, which took its toll on multiple players throughout Wednesday, including Raducanu.
During the second set, Raducanu took a medical timeout and was treated with ice bags for overheating. Her team even took her vitals before she was cleared to resume the match.
Despite losing in her first-ever quarterfinal match at a WTA 1000 tournament, Raducanu was in good spirits. In her post-match press conference, the British tennis star explained what happened on the court and previewed her scheduling plans for the future.
Raducanu said she was proud of how she fought and her competitive spirit, which she admitted had been missing. After her run in Miami, she can "take some good positives from this week and look forward now."
Raducanu said of her medical timeout, "I just felt really dizzy. I felt faint. It was very humid out there, and we had a long wait, so maybe it was just an accumulation.
"There were physical points as well, with long rallies and heavy conditions. I don't know how I kind of regrouped in that second set, but in the third, I definitely struggled a little bit."
Although Raducanu just finished her best tournament in years, she is not ready to publicly commit to her next event. "I'm not sure [what's next]. I think I need to take a beat and re-evaluate what I'm doing. This week was good, but I just need to figure things out and make a plan from there."
It is hard to blame Raducanu for taking a break. In addition to overcoming injuries and managing her health, she is coming off of a scary scene in Dubai, followed by yet another coaching shakeup after Indian Wells.
The one-time Grand Slam champion has a lot of positive momentum coming out of Miami. She rattled off four straight wins, including a top 10 win over Emma Navarro, and a top 20 win over Amanda Anisimova.
Best of all, she appears to be free of injuries, and her serve looks sharp. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news.
