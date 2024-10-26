Felix Auger-Aliassime Pulls Out of Rolex Paris Masters
The draw for the 2024 Rolex Paris Masters is stacked. Unfortunately for tennis fans, one of the brighter young stars in the sport will not make the trip to France.
Earlier this week, Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Mpetshi Perricard in the second round of the Swiss Indoors. Not only did it end Auger-Aliassime's quest for a three-peat in Basel but it concluded his 2024 ATP season.
Auger-Aliassime announced on social media he had pulled out of the Rolex Paris Masters. The 24-year-old posted a video recorded and edited by the ATP with the following written message:
"I tried to give myself every last opportunity to be fit to play in Paris but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be this year. After experiencing some pain in my back during Basel, I did some testing and attempts to practice before concluding that I wouldn’t be ready to compete in Paris at the level I’d hope for."
Auger-Aliassime concluded, "That being said, it’s a bittersweet ending to the season and I’m going to do everything in my power to recoup mentally and physically for a strong start in 2025. We keep going. Thank you as always for all of your kind words and support."
Auger-Aliassime is currently the ATP World No. 19 with a record of 31-24, zero singles titles this year, and a total prize money of almost $1.7 million.
In April, Auger-Aliassime made it to the Mutua Madrid Open and lost to Andrey Rublev. However, he advanced to the finals after the withdrawal of three opponents during the tournament: Jakub Mensik, Jannik Sinner, and Jiri Lehecka.
Fans can expect to see the promising young player back on the court in early 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.