First Look: Laver Cup Unveils Bold Tennis Court Inside Chase Center

Tournament organizers gave fans a sneak peek at the Laver Cup court.

Pat Benson

The 2025 Laver Cup will be held inside the Chase Center.
The 2025 Laver Cup will be held inside the Chase Center. / Getty Images via Laver Cup.

Most sports fans think the tennis season is over after the US Open, but that could not be further from the truth. The fall is when players make a final push for year-end tournaments and represent their countries in international play.

One of the more appreciated additions to the fall schedule is the Laver Cup. This weekend will be the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, named after the legendary Rod Laver.

Earlier today, tournament organizers unveiled a bold, black court for this year's tournament. The indoor, hard-court shines under the bright lights of the Chase Center.

Indoor tennis court at the Chase Center.
The court for the 2025 Laver Cup inside the Chase Center. / Getty Images via Laver Cup.

Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks, Team World Vice Captain Pat Rafter and President and Chief Operating Officer at the Golden State Warriors Brandon Schneider previewed the eighth edition of the Laver Cup. They provided a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic black court at Chase Center today.

Team Europe currently leads the all-time Laver Cup series 5-2, edging out Team World 13-11 last year in Berlin. While Team Europe is seen as the favorite entering this year's tournament, anything can happen on the black indoor court at the Laver Cup.

The official Laver Cup social media accounts even shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Chase Center undergoing a major transformation to host the tennis tournament.

Black indoor tennis court.
Details on the Laver Cup court. / Getty Images via Laver Cup.

This Team World roster includes: (Captain) Andre Agassi, (Vice Captain) Pat Rafter, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen, João Fonseca, and Reilly Opelka.

The Team Europe roster includes: (Captain) Yannick Noah, (Vice Captain) Tim Henman, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli.

Tennis fans can expect legends of the sport to make their way to San Francisco to watch the international event. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud of Team Europe was the first player to hit on center court at Chase Center.

The Laver Cup trophy.
Details on the Laver Cup Trophy. / Getty Images via Laver Cup.

Winners will get to hoist the trophy, which also serves as a tribute to the legendary men's tennis player. It is shaped to reflect Laver's famous 'Rocket' nickname, while the 200 notches around the rim of the trophy individually signify the number of career titles won by the Australian

The Korea Open runs from September 19-21. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

