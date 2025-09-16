First Look: Laver Cup Unveils Bold Tennis Court Inside Chase Center
Most sports fans think the tennis season is over after the US Open, but that could not be further from the truth. The fall is when players make a final push for year-end tournaments and represent their countries in international play.
One of the more appreciated additions to the fall schedule is the Laver Cup. This weekend will be the eighth edition of the Laver Cup, named after the legendary Rod Laver.
Earlier today, tournament organizers unveiled a bold, black court for this year's tournament. The indoor, hard-court shines under the bright lights of the Chase Center.
Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks, Team World Vice Captain Pat Rafter and President and Chief Operating Officer at the Golden State Warriors Brandon Schneider previewed the eighth edition of the Laver Cup. They provided a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic black court at Chase Center today.
Team Europe currently leads the all-time Laver Cup series 5-2, edging out Team World 13-11 last year in Berlin. While Team Europe is seen as the favorite entering this year's tournament, anything can happen on the black indoor court at the Laver Cup.
The official Laver Cup social media accounts even shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Chase Center undergoing a major transformation to host the tennis tournament.
This Team World roster includes: (Captain) Andre Agassi, (Vice Captain) Pat Rafter, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen, João Fonseca, and Reilly Opelka.
The Team Europe roster includes: (Captain) Yannick Noah, (Vice Captain) Tim Henman, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli.
Tennis fans can expect legends of the sport to make their way to San Francisco to watch the international event. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud of Team Europe was the first player to hit on center court at Chase Center.
Winners will get to hoist the trophy, which also serves as a tribute to the legendary men's tennis player. It is shaped to reflect Laver's famous 'Rocket' nickname, while the 200 notches around the rim of the trophy individually signify the number of career titles won by the Australian
