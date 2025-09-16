Iga Swiatek Provides Update on Foot Injury Before Korea Open
It is late in the WTA season, and most players are dealing with injuries and general wear-and-tear. For World No.2 Iga Swiatek, an ongoing foot issue has plagued her since at least the start of the 2025 US Open in August.
For weeks, there have been rumors that Swiatek either suffered or worsened a foot injury during the highly publicized US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, where she played alongside Casper Ruud.
Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette, recently pushed back on that idea during an interview with Polish media.
"I'm not one to judge whether the mixed doubles made things worse. I talked to Maciej Ryszczuk about it. I asked him if it was something we shouldn't have done, looking back. He didn't think it made much difference.
The root of the problem turned out to be the tournament in Cincinnati, where it was really hot, which, in Iga's case, with her sliding and intense movement, is even more important. I think it was just bad luck," explained Fissette.
After losing to eventual finalist Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals, Swiatek mentioned her foot injury in an Instagram post.
"This time @usopen was challenging for me and for my team (I’m really grateful, guys, thank you for helping me with this, and also big thanks to WTA physios and US Open doctors). Playing matches without practicing on days off, managing foot issue, pushing through a lot," wrote Swiatek.
Now, Swiatek is preparing to kick off her campaign in Seoul as the top seed, but she is facing a challenging field of competitors. Swiatek addressed her ongoing foot issues when speaking with local media.
"I haven't been practicing a lot because I needed time to recover and to do everything to just be ready to play matches. So physically, I feel great. I feel like I need to practice some more, but I don't have any pain or anything. It's all good."- Iga Swiatek
Swiatek has a singles record of 53-13 and two titles. After a first-round bye, the Polish superstar will face either Lin Zhu or Sorana Cirstea in the second round on Thursday, September 18.
The Korea Open runs from September 15-21. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
The rapid rise of Iva Jovic, the latest teenager taking over the WTA.
American teenager Iva Jovic wins her first WTA title at 17 years old.
Interview: Carlos Alcaraz talks yogurt, celebrating the US Open, and favorite moments this year.
Interview: Madison Keys grades her 2025 season and plans a strong finish.
Interview: Alexandre Müller opens up on his rise to the top of men's tennis.