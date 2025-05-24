Serve On SI

French Open 2025 Odds: The Betting Favorites to Win Roland Garros

FanDuel has released updated betting odds for the men's and women's winners at Roland Garros.

Pat Benson

Carlos Alcaraz is considered the favorite to win the 2025 French Open.
Carlos Alcaraz is considered the favorite to win the 2025 French Open. / IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Earlier this week, the French Open 2025 draw was announced for men's and women's players. Tennis fans poured over the brackets to see their favorite player's chances of winning the clay-court Grand Slam.

Now, we have an even better idea as sportsbooks have updated their Futures Odds for the singles winners at Roland Garros. While these odds are guaranteed to change after the tournament starts, this is a good snapshot in time of what the oddsmakers expect to happen.

Below is a breakdown of the top ten players with the best odds of winning the French Open 2025 as of May 24, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Men's French Open Winner 2025

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the French Open.
Carlos Alcaraz is expected to repeat at champion at the French Open. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

1. Carlos Alcaraz (+100).

2. Jannik Sinner (+210).

3. Novak Djokovic (+1200).

4. Alexander Zverev (+1500).

5. Lorenzo Musetti (+2000).

6. Casper Ruud (+2200).

7. Jack Draper (+3800).

8. Holger Rune (+4400).

9. Francisco Cerundolo (+4800).

10. Arthur Fils (+5000).

Ladies' French Open Winner 2025

Aryna Sabalenka waves to fans at the French Open.
Aryna Sabalenka is expected to win the French Open. / IMAGO / Newspix

1. Aryna Sabalenka (+260)

2. Iga Swiatek (+410)

3. Coco Gauff (+480)

4. Mirra Andreeva (+550)

5. Jasmine Paolini (+1600)

6. Qinwen Zheng (+1900)

7. Elena Rybakina (+2900)

8. Madison Keys (+3800)

9. Jelena Ostapenko (+4200)

10. Marta Kostyuk (+4200)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

