French Open 2025 Odds: The Betting Favorites to Win Roland Garros
Earlier this week, the French Open 2025 draw was announced for men's and women's players. Tennis fans poured over the brackets to see their favorite player's chances of winning the clay-court Grand Slam.
Now, we have an even better idea as sportsbooks have updated their Futures Odds for the singles winners at Roland Garros. While these odds are guaranteed to change after the tournament starts, this is a good snapshot in time of what the oddsmakers expect to happen.
Below is a breakdown of the top ten players with the best odds of winning the French Open 2025 as of May 24, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Men's French Open Winner 2025
1. Carlos Alcaraz (+100).
2. Jannik Sinner (+210).
3. Novak Djokovic (+1200).
4. Alexander Zverev (+1500).
5. Lorenzo Musetti (+2000).
6. Casper Ruud (+2200).
7. Jack Draper (+3800).
8. Holger Rune (+4400).
9. Francisco Cerundolo (+4800).
10. Arthur Fils (+5000).
Ladies' French Open Winner 2025
1. Aryna Sabalenka (+260)
2. Iga Swiatek (+410)
3. Coco Gauff (+480)
4. Mirra Andreeva (+550)
5. Jasmine Paolini (+1600)
6. Qinwen Zheng (+1900)
7. Elena Rybakina (+2900)
8. Madison Keys (+3800)
9. Jelena Ostapenko (+4200)
10. Marta Kostyuk (+4200)
