Jannik Sinner Expects Mixed Reception from French Open Fans
Today is Media Day for the French Open 2025, and almost all of the players are participating in their pre-tournament press conference.
Players receive questions ranging from silly to loaded. ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is adept at answering whatever inquiries come his way while sitting on stage.
Most of Sinner's press conference was fairly generic, but the last question was the most intriguing. What kind of reception does Sinner expect from French fans at Roland Garros?
Sinner returned from his three-month ban last week in Rome, and the Italian superstar received a hero's welcome. While there are no hard feelings, Sinner does not expect the same kind of treatment in Paris.
"It's definitely going to be different. I know that. But I don't think they have something against me. It's right that they support the players that are from here, who are local here. It's the same when I play against an American player in the US Open," said Sinner.
He continued, "It's normal. I got some amazing atmosphere in Rome because I'm Italian. It's right that the player who plays in this city or country that they get more support. So, I know that."
Sinner concluded, "Last year, I played against some French players here. I know a little bit what to expect. Different moment because whatever happened, happened. So, let's see. I cannot answer you that question."
Sinner starts his Roland Garros campaign against French star Arthur Rinderknech. Sinner has a record of 12-1, with one title in 2025. His only loss came to Carlos Alcaraz last week in the Italian Open final.
The French Open runs from May 25 - June 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
