Arthur Rinderknech Talks New Psycho Bunny Deal and Tennis Fashion
French tennis star Arthur Rinderknech is stepping up his style game both on and off the court with his new multi-year partnership with menswear brand Psycho Bunny.
The deal, announced earlier this month, marks a bold collaboration between one of tennis's strong talents and a brand known for blending classic tailoring with traditional sportswear.
The partnership is a stepping stone for Psycho Bunny's emergence into the tennis world, with the brand signing Australian tennis star Alexei Popyrin earlier this year and partnering with the National Bank Open and Tennis Canada as their official apparel partner.
Rinderknech has gained attention not only for his consistent playing style but also for his clean, underrated sense of style on court.
During clay court season, he wore a few versions of Psycho Bunny's clay court kits in black and blue and will be debuting custom-made kits for the rest of the tour.
Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Rinderknech about his partnership with the brand, his tennis goals, and his own personal style on and off the court.
What drew you to Psycho Bunny?
I met the founder of the brand about three years ago. From there, I started to notice the brand in the wild. As I kept seeing it around, I kept finding myself becoming more and more interested in it.
Once I started speaking with the whole team, I realized just how incredible the brand is and how amazing all the people are who work to bring this brand to life.
How does the Psycho Bunny apparel complement your playing style and personality on the court?
I wanted to partner with a brand that matches the elegance of tennis. I get all the elegance and more with Psycho Bunny. The clothes are incredibly comfortable and are the highest quality. Polos are part of my on court identity and are really at the core of who Psycho Bunny is. Comfort and class, can't ask for much more from a partner.
How will this partnership help you grow as an athlete beyond the court?
Even though I play an individual sport, I am a very team first kind of person. Joining the Psycho Bunny team will allow me to advocate for the brand and to hopefully help grow its visibility in Europe. Partnering with and promoting this brand are both things that come naturally as a result of our partnership.
How does Psycho Bunny’s aesthetic align with your tennis goals this upcoming year on tour?
Feeling good in your clothes is the best way to feel good on the court. This gives me the best chance to perform at my best. Both the brand and myself have lofty goals that I hope we can achieve together.
Are there any upcoming on-court kits you are really excited to debut?
The all white Wimbledon kit will be very cool. That won't be all though, stay close as this is only the beginning! All the kits will be very exciting!
