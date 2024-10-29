Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Beats Frances Tiafoe in Paris Masters
There is a new most dangerous man in tennis. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has risen in the ATP rankings higher than any other player this year - going from 206 to 31. Even better for the sport, Mpetshi Perricard is just getting started.
Just a few days ago, Mpetshi Perricard smoked Ben Shelton in the finals of the Swiss Indoors. Meanwhile, World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe was coming off a tough loss to Matteo Berretteni in the Vienna Open.
The matchup spelled trouble for the 14-seed Tiafoe. On Tuesday, Mpetshi Perricard defeated Tiafoe in three sets in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Paris Masters: 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-3.
Tiafoe played well and utilized his unbelievable well of energy. But Mpetshi Perricard is playing at an unstoppable level right now. The 21-year-old has won six consecutive matches without dropping serve.
Mpetshi Perricard only had one break point in the entire match, hit 28 aces, and won 92% of his first-serve points. He tallied 47 winners and 42 unforced errors, to Tiafoe's 24 winners and 17 unforced errors.
The rising star is on to the Round of 32, where he will face the winner of Karen Khachanov and Christopher O'Connell on Tuesday. Fans are already looking ahead at a potential third round matchup between Mpetshi Perricard and Daniil Medvedev.
Mpetshi Perricard entered the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year with a record of 15-11 with two singles titles. Meanwhile, Tiafoe's season might be over with a record of 33-25 with zero singles titles.
