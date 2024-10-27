Mpetshi Perricard Smokes Shelton in Swiss Indoors Finals
Ben Shelton's play was characterized by unbelievable resiliency throughout the first four rounds of the Swiss Indoors. There were several moments where the 22-year-old battled back from the brink of elimination.
However, Shelton ran out of steam during Sunday's finals match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Mpetshi Perricard defeated the six-seed Shelton in straight sets: 6-4, 7-6(4). We can officially say there is another promising star in the youngest generation of players.
After dropping the first set, it looked like Shelton was poised to make yet another comeback. However, Mpetshi Perricard was unstoppable on Sunday. The 21-year-old was one of the few players in the tournament who could match Shelton's power.
Mpetshi Perricard hit 22 aces to Shelton's ten. He hit 35 winners and nine unforced errors. Conversely, Shelton hit 24 winners and had 11 unforced errors.
Shelton complimented Mpetshi Perricard after the match, "I almost killed myself trying to return your serve. So many other parts of your game have improved so much. You are such a great, young talent and so good for the sport. It's cool to see so many different styles out here on tour, and you add so much."
Shelton also congratulated Mpetshi Perricard on his breakout season where his soared from "200 in the world to 30 in the world in ten months." The Frenchman rose 175 spots from 206 to 31 during the 2024 ATP Tour.
Shelton is one of the most exciting young tennis players of his generation, but there is no denying that Mpetshi Perricard must be included in the conversation from now on. Mpetshi Perricard has now defeated Shelton in both of their matches on the ATP Tour.
Mpetshi Perricard will present a dangerous Round of 64 matchup against Frances Tiafoe in this week's Rolex Paris Masters. Tiafoe Shelton was originally scheduled to face Felix Auger-Aliassime before he pulled out.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.