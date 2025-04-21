Handshake Drama: Watch Aryna Sabalenka & Jelenka Ostapenko's Awkward Exchange
On Monday morning, Jelena Ostapenko capped off her amazing run in Stuttgart with a win over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka: 6-4, 6-1.
Ostapenko wins the WTA 500 clay court event and will enjoy a nice bump in the rankings. Meanwhile, Sabalenka leaves again without the prize car at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
Sabalenka was obviously frustrated with her play during the match but quickly cooled off. Within a few minutes, Sabalenka was her usually bubbly self, congratulating her opponent and making self-deprecating jokes.
However, that was not before the Tennis Handshake Police (THP) jumped on videos of the post-match handshake between Sabalenka and Ostapenko.
Depending on the camera angle, it looks like Sabalenka either gave an unenthusiastic handshake or displayed a perfectly fair amount of sportsmanship.
There is no debating that Ostapenko was obviously thrilled and greeted Sabalenka with a wide smile at the net. Sabalenka quickly shook Ostapanko's hand, said a few kind words, and kept it moving.
From there, Ostapenko's smile immediately disappeared from her face. The 27-year-old took a more somber approach to shake the hand of the chair umpire before eventually celebrating in front of the crowd.
Final Verdict
After reviewing the tape many times, the International Handshake Integrity Agency (IHIA) finds Sabalenka innocent of any wrongdoing.
Sabalenka looked Ostapenko in the eye, shook her hand, and even said a few words of encouragement. That is far more than many of the frosty handshakes we have seen on the WTA Tour.
Luckily for tennis fans who love exciting matches and dramatic storylines, clay court season continues in Madrid this week with Masters 1000 events for the ATP and WTA.
