Alexander Zverev Beats Ben Shelton to Win BMW Open Title
After losing in the Australian Open final in January, the past three months have been challenging for Alexander Zverev.
The German tennis star underperformed in every tournament and slid from ATP World No. 2 to No. 3. Zverev openly questioned everything from his mindset to his play style during moments of frustration.
However, Zverev's resilience paid off against Ben Shelton on Sunday in Munich. Zverev celebrated his birthday with a straight-sets victory over Shelton to win the BMW Open title: 6-2, 6-4.
Zverev's inexplicable errors and shaky confidence were nonexistent throughout his run at the ATP 500 event, especially in today's match against the surging Shelton.
Both players in today's final are heavy hitters, but Zverev capitalized on the biggest moments of the match. He was 3/4 in break point opportunities, while Shelton never had the chance to break Zverev.
Zverev improves to 19-7 and secures his first title of the season. It is his third time winning the BMW Open and 24th career title. Meanwhile, Shelton is 14-8 and likely to move up from his No. 15 ranking.
Speaking from center court after the match, Shelton showed off his patented mix of humor and humility. He thanked God and said he was blessed to play on Easter Sunday.
Shelton admitted to not knowing today was Zverev's birthday, "It's your birthday too. I didn't know that. Happy Birthday. I would've said like, this is a birthday gift, but I had no clue (laughs)."
Zverev gave his opponent plenty of praise after the match. He congratulated Shelton on an "incredible week" and noted how much the American star had improved on clay over the past few years.
"I definitely knew I had to play my best tennis today, Ben has been playing extremely well this week," said Zverev.
"The conditions suit him extremely well; it's very hot and very fast. They suit me as well, to be fair. I enjoyed my birthday so far."
Zverev said of his own play, "It's extremely special. I always love winning tournaments in Germany," said Zverev, who earned his first title of the season.
"It's probably the most special thing I can do. It's definitely a great birthday present, let's put it that way."
With clay court season in full swing, the ATP prepares for another Masters event. The Madrid Open starts this upcoming week in Spain, and many of the world's best players will try to further hone their play on clay to prepare for next month's French Open.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Alexander Zverev was viciously heckled at the BMW Open in Munich.
Coco Gauff's serve struggles continue against Jasmine Paolini.
Iga Swiatek opens up after falling to 0-6 against Jelena Ostapenko.
Jannik Sinner ramps up for return with Jack Draper practice.
Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he can no longer catch Rafael Nadal's French Open record.