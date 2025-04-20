Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala Set for Rematch in Madrid Open
Last month's Miami Open gave tennis fans one of the best feel-good stories of the year. Alexandra Eala went on an incredible run through the WTA 1000 Masters event, knocking off top players like Iga Swiatek.
On Sunday afternoon, Eala was present at the Madrid Open draw. As the bracket was revealed, it quickly became apparent that tournament organizers wanted a rematch at this month's Masters event.
If Eala beats Viktoriya Tomova in the first round, she will face Swiatek in the second round. That potential rematch would be on Friday, April 25.
The World No. 2 Swiatek has a first-round bye and is coming off of a disappointing loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart.
Additionally, the top-seeded Eala was upset in the second round of the WTA 125 Oeiras Ladies Open last week.
However, Swiatek feels far more pressure than Eala. She has not won a title since last year's French Open and needs to make the most out of clay court season.
Swiatek is the defending champion in Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros. She is defending 4,000 ranking points between those three tournaments.
Even if Swiatek defeats Eala, she will likely face Ostapenko again in the fourth round. Madison Keys and Coco Gauff are also on her side of the draw.
