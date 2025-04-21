Novak Djokovic Gets Easy Draw at 2025 Madrid Open
On Sunday evening, the draw was announced for the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open. Tennis fans quickly read over the bracket to circle intriguing matchups.
It quickly became apparent that Novak Djokovic had one of the most favorable draws.
Of course, no path to winning an ATP 1000 Masters title is a cakewalk, but Djokovic could not have asked for a better scenario.
Djokovic is the fourth seed, located in the third quarter. The 37-year-old has a first-round bye before facing Matteo Arnaldi or a qualifier in the second round.
In the third round, Djokovic would likely face Seba Báez, Mattia Bellucci, or Damir Dzumhur. The fourth round gets slightly tougher with potential matchups against Frances Tiafoe, Ugo Humbert, or David Goffin.
After four pretty breezy rounds, Djokovic faces stiffer competition in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old could meet Jack Draper, Tommy Paul, Karen Khachanov, or Matteo Berrettini.
Once again, Djokovic could meet Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Additionally, Djokovic could face Alex de Miñaur, Lorenzo Musetti, or Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Lastly, if Djokovic advances to the finals, he would presumably be the favorite against Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, or Andrey Rublev.
Djokovic may have received a favorable draw, but he is due for some good luck. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not won a title since the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Throughout this year, Djokovic has dealt with various inopportune illnesses and injuries. He has 99 career titles and desperately seeks to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only players in the Open Era to hit triple digits title wins.
Djokovic kicks off his campaign in Madrid on Friday, April 25. He is currently the World No. 5 with a record of 12-6.
