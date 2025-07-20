Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic, Draper Withdraw From Toronto Masters
Tennis fans eager for the start of the North American hard court season were dealt a major blow on Sunday morning. Tournament organizers for the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers announced four of the sport's biggest stars had pulled out.
"Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have been forced to withdraw from the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto as they recover following Wimbledon. Jack Draper has also withdrawn due to injury," read the statement on social media.
Later in the day, Spanish media reported that Carlos Alcaraz was also pulling out of the Masters-level event.
The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers is an annual hard court tournament held in Toronto every summer. The Canadian ATP Masters 1000 is one of the most historic events on the tennis calendar.
Every year, Montreal (Omnium Banque National présenté par Rogers) and Toronto (National Bank Open Presented by Rogers) alternate hosting the respective ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events.
The Canadian swing of the North American hard court season dates back to 1881. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event.
Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic, and Draper can hardly be blamed for taking extra time off after the clay and grass court seasons. All four of which dealt with injuries down the stretch of Wimbledon earlier this month.
With four of the top contenders out, the field opens up for the ATP World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, and Holger Rune are strong contenders in the draw.
The 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers runs from July 27 to August 7 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto.
